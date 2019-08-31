|
|
Kompare, Marija (Jancar)
Marija (Jancar) Kompare, age 97, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Mansfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on June 24, 1922, in Zalna, Slovenia, to the late Joze and Marija (Tomlje) Jancar. Marijia immigratedto the New Haven area in 1950 where they lived for the past 69 years. Marijia enjoyed gardening, sewing, playing bridge and music. She sang with the New Haven chorale, New Haven community chorus and the choir at St. John the Baptist RC Church for many years. What she enjoyed most was spending time with her family and friends, especially her cherished grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of the late Anton "Tony" Kompare for over 60 years and loving mother of Tony Kompare of Hamden, John Kompare and his wife Patty of North Haven, and Ione Jackman of Mansfield. Proud grandmother of, Jenna and Matthew Kompare, and Greg Jackman.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home, 86 Circular Avenue, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ The Bread of Life Parish (Blessed Sacrament) in Hamden at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park. For those wishing, donations may be made to the Mansfield Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 100 Warren Circle, Mansfield CT 06268. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 1, 2019