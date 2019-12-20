New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Devit, Marillyn
Marilyn Esther DeVit passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019. Daughter of the late George and Julia DeVit and sister of the late Jamia O'Brien. Marilyn leaves loving niece Amie Sullivan (Sean) and nephew David O'Brien (Abbie) and their great kids, Drew, Sydney, Jack, Elin and Van. Special thanks to loving friends and family members Mimi Lines, Dr. James Biondi, Dr. Max Biondi and Kevin O'Brien for their selfness care and support. Auntie Mar's passion was spreading joy to others via her God given talents and hands of gold.
Burial will be private, and arrangements have been entrusted to the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 21, 2019
