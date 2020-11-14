1/
Marilyn Ann Dowd
Dowd, Marilyn Ann
Dowd, Marilyn Ann, formerly of East Haven passed away November 10, 2020 in Sand Springs Oklahoma. She was born May 17, 1943 in New Haven, CT, She was the daughter of James Edward Dowd and Beryl (Bowman) Dowd. Before retiring she worked at the New Haven Savings Bank for 42 years. She was a member of Our Lady Of Pompeii church before moving to Oklahoma to live with her sister.
Survivors include her sister Jacquelyn Williams and husband Eric of Sand Springs Oklahoma and her brother James Dowd and wife Shirley of Colchester, CT, one niece and nine nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Thomas Henry Dowd and Williams Russell Dowd.
There wil be a graveside service this summer at St. Lawrence Cemetary.

Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 14, 2020.
