Marilyn E. Bethke, 70, of Hamden, departed this world May 20th, at Yale New Haven Hospital after a long illness. She was the beloved wife of Frederick Bethke. Born in New Haven, beloved daughter of the late Thomas & Mary Scungio Lambert, Marilyn worked as a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service. Besides her husband, she leaves behind a son, Christopher Lambert of Texas, one brother and one nephew. She is also survived by sisters-in-law; Penny (Jeff) Smith of Woodbridge and Robyn VanHouten of Branford, a brother-in-law George (Debbie) Bethke of East Haven, cousins Michele & Tommy of North Haven, grandchildren Gianna, Isabella, and Luciana Lambert, and best friends Linda (Pat) Cassella of Hamden. Friends are invited to a service WEDNESDAY, 10 a.m. at All Saints Mausoleum, where she will be entombed with her mother & father. You can visit Marilyn's guestbook at https://www.torellofh.com/



Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Service
10:00 AM
All Saints Mausoleum
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
