Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
84 North Colony St
Wallingford, CT
View Map
Marilyn C. D'Andrea


1941 - 2019
Marilyn C. D'Andrea Obituary
D'Andrea, Marilyn C.
Marilyn C. D'Andrea, 78, of Wallingford, loving wife of John J. D'Andrea, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
Marilyn was born in New Haven, March 22, 1941, a daughter of the late Edward E. Ciarleglio and Marie (Martino) Ciarleglio and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. She had been a longtime employee of Brescome Barton until her retirement. A passionate cook, Marilyn expressed her love for family and friends through her cuisine.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children Diane D'Andrea and her longtime partner James Massaro of West Haven, Jessica Holloway and her husband Brian of Wallingford and John D'Andrea of Wallingford; beloved grandchildren Ryder and Ty Holloway; her sister Diane Andrade and her husband Kenneth of Orange, her brother Raymond Ciarleglio and his wife Marilyn of North Haven; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers Edward and Louis Ciarleglio.
Marilyn's family would like to express their appreciation to the entire staff at Smilow Cancer Hospital for the compassionate care and comfort they provided.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Most Holy Trinity Church, 84 North Colony St., Wallingford. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Marilyn may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105, or the , 538 Preston Avenue, P.O. Box 1004, Meriden, CT 06450. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences or directions visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 6, 2019
Download Now