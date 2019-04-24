Mapes, Marilyn D.

Marilyn D. Mapes, of Old Saybrook, died peacefully at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23rd, at home surrounded by her kitties and her family. Marilyn was unexpectedly diagnosed with leukemia. When she didn't respond to the treatments, she was released for in-home hospice care. Marilyn was born on March 3, 1935, in Hamden, CT, the daughter of Nelson J. Dunn and Anna Casey Dunn. She grew up in the New Haven area and attended Gateway and Connecticut College where she earned a BA in Social Work. In 1959, she married Theodore J. Mapes and had three children and settled in Old Saybrook, CT, where she's lived ever since. In 1987, Marilyn returned to her passion of social work at DCF in Norwich. Marilyn loved Old Saybrook. She loved the beach, the people, her family and her friends. She was very funny and is known for making everyone laugh. She often commented that life in Old Saybrook felt like the classic play, Our Town, by Thornton Wilder, where everyone knows everyone and the cycle of life is vibrant. Marilyn is survived by her son Brian Mapes of Westbrook, CT, her daughter Deb Mapes and son-in-law, Kevin Doyle of Watertown, MA and her daughter Wendy Mapes and son-in-law, Jaroslaw Chrzanowski of Montclair, NJ.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 26th from 4-7 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 9:30 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 1 McCurdy Road, Old Lyme, CT, 06371. Burial will follow in Old Saybrook. In lieu of flowers, we think our Mom would appreciate donations to either of the following: Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450 or to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Deb, Brian, Wendy, Kevin and Jarek, want to thank all of you for the support that you have been to us through this difficult week and for the love and friendship that you shared with our mom over the course of her 84 years of life. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 25, 2019