Allesandrine, Marilyn Elaine

PLANTSVILLE- Marilyn Elaine Allesandrine, 79, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at LiveWell (formerly Alzheimer's Resource Center) in Plantsville, CT.

Marilyn was born July 31, 1939, in Ansonia, CT, and was the eldest child of the late John and Doris (Jones) Bibby. She lived in Hamden, where she raised her children, for more than forty years. She achieved her dream of earning a bachelor's degree in 2004 from Quinnipiac University. Marilyn was a volunteer with and employee of the Girl Scouts of America prior to her retirement in 2005. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Hamden where she served on the Church Council and was an active member of the LCW (Lutheran Church Women). Marilyn enjoyed the Yankees, her cats, counted cross-stitch, reading, and music.

She is remembered with love and respect by her four children, Louis and his wife Jill Allesandrine of Newtown, PA, Amy and her husband John Kennelly of Cheshire, Janet and her husband Michael O'Brien of North Attleboro, MA, and Jaime Allesandrine of Hamden; her adoring grandchildren, Owen, Aliza, Evan, Ella, Christopher, and Michael; and her cat Henri. Marilyn was predeceased by her siblings John and Suzanne Bibby.

Marilyn's family is grateful to her many kind caregivers at LiveWell, who became true friends to her and her family. Marilyn is a treasure, and she will be deeply missed while remaining in our hearts always.

Arrangements: Calling hours for Marilyn will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, March 25, at The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 South Main St., 06410. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, at Cheshire Lutheran Church, 660 West Main St., Cheshire, 06410. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at church. Committal of Marilyn's ashes will follow in the Columbarium at Cheshire Lutheran Church. Contributions may be made in Marilyn's name to LiveWell in Plantsville, CT, and Forgotten Felines in Westbrook, CT. To view these arrangements online, share a condolence, or an online photo, please visit www.fordfh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019