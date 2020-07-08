Burne, Marilyn F.
Marilyn Linda Flynn Burne of Branford, beloved wife of the late Philip Burne, passed peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia. She was born in New Haven on November 9, 1942 to John Flynn and Anna Kubicza Flynn who preceded her. Marilyn was the mother of Robert Stone of Hamden, Theresa Vailette (Jeffrey) of Branford, Dawn Floyd (Anthony) of Branford and Kathleen Federico (Paul) of Hamden. She was the grandmother of Jeff Jr., Melissa, William, Kathryn, Andrew, Anthony, Kaili and Cynthia. She also had 8 great-grandchildren. Marilyn was also predeceased by her lovely sister Patricia Oboyski (Peter). Marilyn started her career serving her community in 1975 as an Emergency Medical Technician with Branford Ambulance Service as well as Nutile's Ambulance. She also served as a matron, crossing guard and a supernumerary police officer until 1987 when Marilyn was hired as Branford's first full-time female police officer. She served the town in this capacity for 12 years. She later worked in the Emergency Department at Yale New Haven Hospital. Besides her careers, Marilyn served as Vice President of Planning on the Executive Board of the South-Central Regional Emergency Medical Service Council. She was also a member of the Domestic Violence Task Force and received an award for her hard work and dedication. Among her fondest memories was her time spent with family on Block Island. Marilyn possessed a deep appreciation and love of animals especially her dog, Necie. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her family would like to thank everyone at Whispering Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their extraordinary compassion and care shown to Marilyn during her illness.
A viewing will take place at W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, CT on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on the same day in St. Mary Church at St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford, CT. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Social distancing guidelines are in effect.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Branford Police Benevolent Association, 33 Laurel Street, Branford, CT 06405 or the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main Street, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com
