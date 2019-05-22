New Haven Register Obituaries
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:30 PM
Marilyn F. Richards


Marilyn F. Richards Obituary
Richards, Marilyn F.
Marilyn F. Richards, 90, of Old Saybrook, died May 21, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Marilyn was born in Mystic, Sept. 15, 1928, the daughter of the late John and Florence Cotreau Sr. and was a clerk for the Dept. of Social Services for 17 years prior to retiring. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed crocheting. She is survived by her children, Rosina Puccino of Visalia, CA, Jacqueline (Paul) Spath of Branford, Nickolas J. Piccino of Keene, NH and Joseph J. Puccino of Ormond Beach, FL, a sister, Geraldine Norman of Old Lyme, 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her longtime companion, Robert Hennessey, sons, James and John Puccino and siblings, Victorine Hennessey, Mabel Coppolla, Agnes Boucher and John Richards. Friends may call Friday at the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden from 3 to 7 PM. There will be a prayer service at 6:30 PM. Interment will be privately held.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2019
