Argus, Marilyn Jean
Marilyn Jean Argus, a resident of Boerne, Texas passed away early Thursday, November 21, 2019 surrounded by family in San Antonio, Texas. Marilyn was born in Milford, Connecticut on December 15, 1942, the only child of Robert James Mead and Jeannie Bottomley Mead. She was a graduate of Milford High School class of 1960 and UCONN class of 1964. Marilyn went on to receive her Master's Degree and worked as a Physical Therapist for over 50 years, a career she loved and was very passionate about. The passion for her career paled in comparison to her passion for her family. They came before anything else and she'd tell anyone that. In 1978 Marilyn married the love of her life, Gary John Argus of West Haven, Connecticut, who preceded her in death in 1983. Marilyn is survived by her 3 children, Robin Lee Fairchild, Todd Robert Fairchild, and Jill (Argus) Montgomery; and her 9 beautiful grandchildren, Aubrey, Ashton, Autumn, Annika, Robert, Patrick, Noella, Harper, and Myla. She was a loving, and very involved, mother and grandmother. She was the ultimate tailor, sewing clothes for kids, grandkids, and dolls alike. She'd crochet a blanket any time she heard someone was having a baby, or any time anyone asked. She also used her creative talents to make the most beautiful wedding cakes. Those close to her would tell you she told it like it was, and had a wonderfully sarcastic sense of humor. She loved to dance from the time she was a child and later taught country western dancing for many years. She will be missed, but she has left her legacy and we will be sure to honor her memory and keep her alive in our thoughts and stories. We love you Mom. Calling hours will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Graveside Service will follow at King's Highway Cemetery, Milford. To leave condolences, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
