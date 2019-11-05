|
Keenan, Marilyn Maiorino
Marilyn Maiorino Keenan, born November 13, 1933 to the late Carmel (Russo) and Salvatore Maiorino. She was married for 42 years to the love of her life, the late Ronald Keenan. She was sadly predeceased by a son whom she cherished, Ronald, Jr. She leaves the four most important loved ones to her daughter Dorinda Borer; a daughter-in-law Camille Keenan and her two grandsons that gave her pride and joy, Ryan Mathew Keenan and Drew Keenan Borer, all of West Haven. She leaves many nieces, nephews, friends and former students who continued to visit her until the end. Marilyn hailed from the Wooster Street neighborhood and was a graduate of Columbus Ave. and Wilbur Cross High School with honors. She attended Larson Quinnipiac on a scholarship where she received her Associate in Science Degree. She interned at Yale and went on to teach at Stone's Business College and St. Mary's High School. Later in life she worked at the New Have Housing Authority and Yale. She played her role as wife, mother and grandmother with all her heart. She was a great cook, loved bingo and competing at word games. She loved the time she spent with the family, especially Sunday dinners where she would pull out the key board. She was a huge fan of the Golden Girls and the Game Show Network where she would sharply yell all the answers and beat everyone around her. She was smart, extremely kind hearted and a great conversationalist. Her favorite saying was "If you don't know where to begin, begin with a nap". We wish our beautiful Marilyn eternal peace with her long deserved nap.
The hours for visitation will be held on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at St. John Vianney Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will be private. As Marilyn was so proud of her teaching career, in lieu flowers, please donate to an educational organization of your choice in Marilyn's memory. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 6, 2019