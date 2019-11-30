|
McNulty, Marilyn
Marilyn Fogarty McNulty (90) of Branford, CT, formerly of North Branford, CT and Fort Myers Florida, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019 at Saint Raphael Hospital. Marilyn leaves behind her devoted husband of 68 years, James J. McNulty. She was the daughter of Joseph T. Fogarty and Frances Murphy Fogarty. She leaves behind her children James J. McNulty (Kathy) of Madison, Kathleen Guadagnino (Charles) of North Branford, Doreen Generoso (Achilles) of Branford, Timothy P. McNulty (Roseann) of Clinton and Mary-Frances McNulty of North Branford. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph T. Fogarty and 2 grandchildren, Benedict Guadagnino and Brian McNulty.
She was born in New Haven, CT on September 23, 1929. She graduated from St. Mary's High School class of 1948 and then when on to work at SNET where she met her husband. They married in 1951 and went on to raise 5 children. She enjoyed her summers with family and friends by the shore at Mansfield Grove in East Haven, CT. She retired from banking in 1991, and eventually spent 20 years snow birding in Fort Myers, FL. She enjoyed golfing, completing puzzles, knitting Irish afghans and traveling.
No Calling hours, Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Rd., North Branford, CT. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org or the Shriners Hospital at donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2019