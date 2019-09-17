|
Unger, Marilyn
Marilyn Unger, 94, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, at Coachman's Square in Woodbridge. She was the beloved wife of the late Arnold Unger. Marilyn was born in New Haven on May 22, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Herman and Eva (Green) White. She was a School Psychologist until her retirement. Cherished mother of Robert ( Natalie) Unger and Philip (Anita) Unger. Adorned grandmother of Bonnie Kominos (Aron), Brian Unger and Daniel Unger.
Funeral services will be held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, Onyx St. New Haven on Thursday afternoon Sept. 19, at 2:00 p.m. Shiva will follow the service at the family's home in Milford until 8:30 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be sent to A . The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 18, 2019