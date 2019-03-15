Services Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM the home of Katina and Emmanuel Gionteris 17 Howd Ave. in Stony Creek Branford , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Marina Neris Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marina Neris

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Neris, Marina

Marina Neris of Stony Creek in Branford, died Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. Marina was born in New Haven September 19, 1940, daughter of Leonidas and Theone Neris. Marina lived much of her life in California but Connecticut was her home. Her first job was working at the Bell Letter Service in Hamden, a business owned and run by her mother Theone. She earned her Bachelor degree from Connecticut College and earned an MBA from Santa Clara University. Marina had a variety of professions including high school teacher and basketball coach, owner of a printing business, office manager, book store owner and IT professional at Yale University. She raised her children in San Jose, California where she was a community leader and President of the Almaden Valley Youth Athletic Association.

Nothing brought her more joy than her amazing granddaughter "little" Marina, the light of her life. She loved gardening, hiking, reading, sports and the San Francisco 49ers. Her Greek heritage and family, of which she was the matriarch, meant so much to her including Greek food, music and dancing and she was able to make trips to Greece. Her travels also took her to Australia, Hawaii, hiking the Grand Tetons and the Grand Canyon. She also volunteered for the Branford Land Trust.

She is survived by her son Dean and wife Allison and granddaughter Marina Guiliotis of Lancaster California; her loving sister Daphne Neris and was predeceased by her nephew James Balacos. She was always "Thia" to her niece and nephew Katina and Emmanuel Gionteris and three great-nephews Teddy, Kosta and Dimitri all of Stony Creek who loved her dearly; her brother and sister in law George and (predeceased) Dorothy Guiliotis, her nieces and nephews Gregg and Barbara Guiliotis. Marcy and James Winkel and great-nephews Christopher and Patrick Winkel, all of Orange Connecticut; her son Steven and Debra. She is also survived by her many loving cousins, and especially Daphne Benas, Joan Sparapani and Ann O'Connell who helped care for her and brought her joy throughout her difficult illness. She is also survived by her friends of a lifetime Sandy and Ron Linder of San Francisco California and her former husband Strat Guiliotis. Marina will be greatly missed by us all.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering to celebrate her life on Saturday March 16 at 1:00 at the home of Katina and Emmanuel Gionteris at 17 Howd Ave. in Stony Creek Branford. If you wish, please consider making a donation to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries