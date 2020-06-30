Mario Buontempo
Buontempo, Mario
Mario Buontempo, 59, of Hamden passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29th, 2020 at Gaylord Hospital, Wallingford with his family by his side. He was born in Ruviano, Province of Caserta, Italy on April 4, 1961 and was the son of the late Antonio and Teresa Cusano Buontempo. Mario was the owner and operator of Mario's Auto Repair. He was a car enthusiast, enjoyed cooking, gardening, trips to Italy, but most of all her enjoyed his family who he loved unconditionally. Father of Antonio Buontempo, Maria Teresa Buontempo-Fernandes (Jason) and Vincenzo Buontempo (Melissa). Grandfather of Joseph, Vincenzo, Luciano, Liana, Gaetano, Lily, Jace and Donato. Brother of Giuseppina Buontempo (Nunzio), Dominico Buontempo (Giulia), Dante Buontempo (Assunta), Maurizio Buontempo (Assunta), Angelo Buontempo and Maria Buontempo (Dominico). Also survived by many nieces and nephew. Special thanks to all the nurses and staff at the Milne 2 Floor at Gaylord Hospital for the excellent comfort and care they provided.
The visiting hours will be on Thursday, July 2nd from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning, July 3rd at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mad to Gaylord Hospital, 50 Gaylord Farm Road, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
