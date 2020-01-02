|
Rodrigues, Mario Coelho
Mario Coelho Rodrigues, 77, loving husband of Ilda (Garcia) Rodrigues, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family after a brave battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Masonicare Health Center.
Mario was born in Soutelinho Da. Raia Chaves, Portugal, October 20, 1942, a son of the late Antonio Rodrigues and Alice Coelho and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. He was a member of Laborers Local 455 and retired after 30 years of service. Mario was a hard worker who enjoyed making his own wine and sausage and tending to his gardens in CT. and Portugal. He loved to share his wine with his family and many friends and was always available to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed being the life of the party.
In addition to his wife Ilda, he is survived by his two sons, Jose Rodrigues and Barbara Viglione of Yalesville and Paul Rodrigues and his wife Mary of Wolcott; his three granddaughters Hannah, Kerianne and Kathryn; his three brothers Manuel Rodrigues of Hamden, Jose Rodrigues of Branford and Henry Rodrigues of Florida; many nieces; nephews; and close friends.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Monday, January 6, 2020, from 8:30 until 10:45 a.m. when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd., Yalesville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. For online condolences or directions visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 3, 2020