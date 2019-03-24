Dottori, Mario

Mario Dottori 80, of Hamden CT passed away at his home on March 22, 2019. He was a kind and loving husband, caring and patient father, fun-loving grandfather and warm-hearted friend. He was actively involved in sports, playing hockey, twilight league baseball, tennis and golf. He coached for many years both in the Hamden Fathers Babe Ruth league, where he won two championships, and for Hamden Hall Country Day School. As the sponsor of the "Fantasy Carpet" Hamden Fathers football team, he won another three championships. Mario was a loyal and cherished friend for over 6 decades to his West Haven high school friends, and forged many new and enduring friendships in Hamden and Cheshire, including at the Farm's Country Club. He had many passions - an avid Red Sox fan, a creative and inspired home remodeler and doting grandfather. Mario was a self-employed entrepreneur, first as a proprietor of a remodeling business for over two decades and later as the owner and operator of a property management firm. Mario was born in New Haven October 28, 1938, son of the late Mario and Augusta Oliveri Dottori. Mario was the beloved husband of Arlene Pellegrino Dottori. Loving father of Mario Francis Dottori of VA, and Maria Dottori of NY City. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Corinne, Lilah, Pia, Paul Dottori and Zoe and Chloe Rossides. Predeceased by a son Jodi Paul Dottori and his brother James Dottori.

Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home 3105 Whitney Ave. Hamden Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Bridget Church, Cheshire. Calling hours are Monday from 4 – 8 p.m. To leave an online condolence please visit www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019