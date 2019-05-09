Miani, Mario J.

Mario J. Miani – 94, of North Reading, MA, formerly of Ansonia, CT, passed on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Windsor Place of Wilmington.

Born in Derby, CT on August 9, 1924, son of the late Giuseppe and Giovina (DiGiovanni) Miani. He was a graduate of Derby High School, he attended 4 years at Bridgeport Engineering and eight years of night school at Boston University.

Mario was a Conceptual Design Engineer, he worked on Missile Re-entry Systems, space satellites, under sea technology and lasers. He worked for AVCO Systems Division in Wilmington, MA for 16 years, AVCO Everett Research Division in Everett, MA for 14 years and Science Research Lab for five years.

Mario loved working on cars, especially Fiats and Chryslers, DIY projects and bowling. He loved the Patriots and most of all spending time with his family.

He has been a resident of North Reading for over 61 years. He was a member of St. Theresa's Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Family members include his loving wife of over 66 years, Eleanor G. (Derry) Miani; he was a proud and loving father of three, Cathy Lynn Mizzell and her husband George of Birmingham, AL, Barbara A. Bochart and her husband Thomas of Tewksbury, MA and Thomas J. Miani Sr. and his wife Joan of Methuen, MA; he was the brother of the late Peter and Dino Miani and Hilda Testone; grandfather of five grandchildren, Elizabeth "Betsy" Colon, Andrew Bochart, Thomas Miani, Jr., Gina Miani, Robert Mizzell; one great-grandchild, Tayla-Rae Colon; and his very close dear friend, Milan Tekula and his wife Dorothy of Saugus and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading, MA on Friday, May 10 from 9 to 10:30 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter Street (Rt. 62), North Reading. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or Hospice Services of Massachusetts, 391 Broadway Street, Everett, MA 02149.