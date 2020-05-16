Mario P. Moccia
1927 - 2020
Moccia, Mario P.
Mario P. Moccia, 92, of Orange, beloved husband of the late Patrizia (Corapi) Moccia, passed away peacefully in his home on May 15, 2020. Born on June 25, 1927 in Stamford he was the son of the late Carmine and Anna (Storiale) Moccia.
Mario spent his childhood growing up on a family farm in Orange. His family then moved to Derby and he graduated from Derby High School in 1946, delivering a speech at commencement on Atomic Energy. Mario worked at Winchester Arms Company where he met Patty. The two married and settled in Orange, where they lived for 67 years raising their family under his motto "Family First". Mario always lent a hand to his family and neighbors, often fixing cars, lawn mowers and VCRs, touting the phrase "Waste not want not". He retired in 1988 from Avco Lycoming (Textron), where he was employed as a Quality Inspector on the turbine engine now housed at the Smithsonian Art & Space Museum. After retiring, Mario was content to spend time and share wisdom with his family and friends; he enjoyed playing cards with family, swimming at the town pool, working tirelessly in his yard and continuing to learn more about the world around him with his wife and family by his side.
Mario is survived by his sister Delores Moore; children, Barbara (Tom) Rhoads, Mario (Edie) Moccia, II, Andrea (the late Tom) Rebollar, and James "Jim" Moccia; grandchildren, Kristyn (Paul), Jaclyn (Brian), Michael (Amanda), Mark (Alexandra), Kaitlyn (James) and Vinny; great-grandchildren, Joey, William, and Claire. He was predeceased by his brother Anthony Moccia and his sister Jennie D'Amico. Mario's family is especially thankful to his wonderful caregivers Whitney, Marion, Kathy and Christine.
All services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonicare Hospice. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
