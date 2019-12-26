|
TANCRETI, MARIO 4-14-25 - 12-26-93 What do you say, after 26 years have passed, you might think we'd be celebrating Christmas at last. No blinking lights, nor ornaments on a tree, it would only bring up memories of '93. But we reflect on memories from years ago, being with family and watching the young faces glow. You and mom made our Christmas especially bright, you'll both be in our hearts as we gather tonight. Love, Alan & Family, Caryl, Paul & Family, Lori & Family
Published in New Haven Register on Dec. 26, 2019