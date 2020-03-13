|
|
Vitale, Mario
Mario 'Mert' Vitale, 85, lifetime resident of East Haven, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on March 9, 2020. He was born June 24, 1934 to the late Josephine (Giamo) Vitale and Ralph Vitale. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 64 years Marilyn Manzi Vitale, his two daughters, Marilou (Robert) Stevens and Edith (James) Goraieb both of East Haven, his four grandchildren Mario Pitcher, Ashley and Danielle Stevens, and James Goraieb and a loving brother Joseph Vitale of East Haven. He was predeceased by his siblings Ann, Frank, Al, Louis, and Ralph Vitale.
Mario graduated from East Haven High School in 1953. He was a master carpenter whose toolbox was always open for anyone who needed help. He was quiet but fearless and didn't let anything stop him from getting the job done. A gentle man of few words, his family always came first. Mario served with pride on the planning and zoning board and appeals and was a building inspector for the town of East Haven. He was also part of the town green restoration project. He then worked for the State of Connecticut CHFA division, retiring after 22 years. Mario loved animals, especially his faithful dog, Vito.
At the family's request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708. Please visit easthavenmemorial.com and sign Mert's guest book. Memorial contributions may be made to the East Haven Animal Shelter, 187 Commerce Street, East Haven 06512.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020