Adelman, Marion
Marion Adelman, 93, born October 24, 1925 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, died peacefully in her home on Manasota Key in Englewood, Florida on October 17, 2019 with her daughter, Julie Brown at her side.
She was the daughter of Elizabeth Jones and John M. Crombie. Graduating from Haverford High School in 1943, she attended the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a degree in art. She married Donald P. Kahn in 1950 (div. 1967). In 1968 she married Robert V. Adelman (1918- 2014) and they lived in Woodbridge, CT. She worked at Yale New Haven Hospital where she managed grants for the Chief of Psychiatry. In 1987 she retired and moved to Florida full-time. In Englewood, Florida; she served as the treasurer of the Lucky Club at the local YMCA.
Marion discovered Englewood during a family vacation in the mid 50's, and made her home on Lemon Bay in the 60's. As a single parent, she traveled with her children to Englewood as often as vacations allowed so they could enjoy the bay and the beach. An avid horticulturist, she landscaped her homes in Connecticut and Florida herself. She was an enthusiastic bird lover. She also loved Englewood beach and spent many happy hours shelling there. Other interests included sailing, watercolor painting, and classical music.
She is survived by one brother: John M. Crombie, Jr. of Milford, New Jersey, four children: Donald P. Kahn, Jr. of Colrain, Massachusetts, Douglas T. Kahn of Santa Barbara, California, Alexandra Kahn Graubert of Washington, DC, Julie Kahn Brown of Sarasota, Florida and five grandchildren.
All services will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019