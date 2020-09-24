1/1
Marion Bixon
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bixon, Marion
Marion Bixon, 92, died peacefully at the Jewish Home of Bridgeport, CT.
She was the wife of the late Henry Bixon and the mother of Harvey Bixon of
46 Canterbury Road - Hamden, CT 06514.
Marion was born in NYC on March 1, 1928 daughter of the late Harry & Ethel Labowitz. After college at CCNY, she enjoyed a career in sales and showroom modeling in the garment center of NYC.
Marion married Henry Bixon in 1956 & became part of the very tight knit Bixon Family. In 1957, the family moved to Whittier Rd. and she enjoyed 63 happy years in her beautiful home there. It is the end of an era for her generation of The Bixon Family.
She was predeceased by her brother Bob & his wife Ruth of San Diego.
She is survived by her niece Susan Barasch (Richard Elliot) of NC, Her nephews: Dr. Raymond Lane (Dr. Susan Silver) of CA, Carol Klorman, Harry Leginsky & Maury Pepper of Greater New Haven & Ned Leginsky of MD.
Due to the covid 19, a private burial was held at the B'nai Jacob Memorial Park on Wintergreen Ave. in New Haven on September 25, 2020.
Contribution in memory of Marion may be sent to:
The Henry & Marion Bixon Fund
Jewish Foundation of Greater New Haven - 360 Amity Road- Woodbridge, CT 06525.
A strictly private period of mourning will be observed.
In August 2021, a memorial service will be held at the time of the unveiling of Marion's monument at the B'nai Jacob Memorial Park. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven.
www.shurefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Burial
B'nai Jacob Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved