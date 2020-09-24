Bixon, MarionMarion Bixon, 92, died peacefully at the Jewish Home of Bridgeport, CT.She was the wife of the late Henry Bixon and the mother of Harvey Bixon of46 Canterbury Road - Hamden, CT 06514.Marion was born in NYC on March 1, 1928 daughter of the late Harry & Ethel Labowitz. After college at CCNY, she enjoyed a career in sales and showroom modeling in the garment center of NYC.Marion married Henry Bixon in 1956 & became part of the very tight knit Bixon Family. In 1957, the family moved to Whittier Rd. and she enjoyed 63 happy years in her beautiful home there. It is the end of an era for her generation of The Bixon Family.She was predeceased by her brother Bob & his wife Ruth of San Diego.She is survived by her niece Susan Barasch (Richard Elliot) of NC, Her nephews: Dr. Raymond Lane (Dr. Susan Silver) of CA, Carol Klorman, Harry Leginsky & Maury Pepper of Greater New Haven & Ned Leginsky of MD.Due to the covid 19, a private burial was held at the B'nai Jacob Memorial Park on Wintergreen Ave. in New Haven on September 25, 2020.Contribution in memory of Marion may be sent to:The Henry & Marion Bixon FundJewish Foundation of Greater New Haven - 360 Amity Road- Woodbridge, CT 06525.A strictly private period of mourning will be observed.In August 2021, a memorial service will be held at the time of the unveiling of Marion's monument at the B'nai Jacob Memorial Park. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven.