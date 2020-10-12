Marion Bombace

Bombace, Marion
Marion Eleanor Bombace 96, of Hamden passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 at her beloved home of 61 years with her family by her side. Marion was born on August 4, 1924 and was raised in the Fair Haven section of New Haven. She was the daughter of the late Mary Aiello Porto Sakowitz and Michael Porto along with her Stepfather Sidney Sakowitz. Marion now makes her final journey to be with the love of her life the late John F. Bombace, her husband of 55 years. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother to her five children John David (Judith) Bombace, Robert Bombace, Deborah (John) Kripps, Katherine (Steve) Cavanaugh and Richard (Theresa) Bombace, grandchildren Justin (Andrea) Kripps, Nicole (Brandon) McBeath, Steven (Christina) Cavanaugh, Matthew (Catherine) Cavanaugh, Kristy Lynn (Peter) Geloso, Jenny Lynn (Andy) Carey and Salem (Dakota) Slage and great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Aiden and Ryan Carey, Delilah and Cameron Kripps, Talulah and Tonatiuh Cavanaugh, Ryder, Hayden, Eleanor McBeath and Griffin Slage. She was pre-deceased by her sister Paula Montano and her brother George Porto. Marion studied voice and piano in New York City and loved to sing and dance. She was a member of the Saint Rita's Church choir for many years. She had a real fondness for animals and leaves behind a sweet cat named "Willy Mittens." She possessed a unique personality of making all who entered her presence feel welcomed and special, and she would never let you go hungry. The Bombace family would like to thank the entire VNA Hospice team for the compassionate care they gave their mother.
Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 5-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Rita Church 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Friday morning at 10. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made online to HOHCT.org
or by check to: House of Heroes, 3000 Whitney Avenue, Suite 233, Hamden, CT 06518.
