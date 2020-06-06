Dattilo, Marion
Marion Giannotti Dattilo, 96, of New Haven, passed away peacefully at The Willows Center, Woodbridge on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Salvatore Michael Dattilo. She was born in New Haven on September 29, 1923 to the late John and Margaret Carrano Giannotti. Marion was a communicant and very active in the Parish and School community of St. Brendan. She is survived by a son John A. (Stacey Daniels) Dattilo of Fort Meyers, FL, a daughter, Sallyann Dattilo Katz, (David) of New Haven, three great grandchildren, John, Haley and Michael Dattilo. She was also survived by a grand daughter-in-law, Kathy Dattilo of Milford, a former daughter-in-law, Joan Dattilo King (Jack) of Sebastian, FL, many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as some very special people in her life, Patty Scaranuzzo, Mary Armstrong, Michael Powers, Suzanne Tatta, Sondra Levy and Suzanne Cooney. Besides her parents and husband, she was pre-deceased by a grandson, Keith Dattilo and two sisters and their husbands, Marie Corato (Peter) and Helen Gould (Bill).
Marion was very lucky to have so many wonderful people in her life. Her family would like to recognize some of those who gave special love and care to her in her later years. They want to first offer a heartfelt thank you to her private caregivers at the Willows, Ann Brady Ingrid Arokium and Shiela O'Toole, also the entire healthcare staff and administration at the Willows and especially the residents, "Her Willow Family" whom she dearly loved. Finally, they would like to offer a sincere appreciation to Father Robert Morgewicz for his spiritual guidance and weekly visits.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Parish Church of St. Aedan and St. Brendan on Fountain St. in New Haven at 11 am. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Calling hours will be by invitation only. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements. Please visit Marion's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Aedan and St. Brendan Parish, 112 Fountain St., New Haven, 06515 or The Willows Center, Att: Recreation Dept. Terry Duda, 225 Amity Rd., Woodbridge, 06525. Please make checks payable to Residents Council Fund.
Marion Giannotti Dattilo, 96, of New Haven, passed away peacefully at The Willows Center, Woodbridge on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Salvatore Michael Dattilo. She was born in New Haven on September 29, 1923 to the late John and Margaret Carrano Giannotti. Marion was a communicant and very active in the Parish and School community of St. Brendan. She is survived by a son John A. (Stacey Daniels) Dattilo of Fort Meyers, FL, a daughter, Sallyann Dattilo Katz, (David) of New Haven, three great grandchildren, John, Haley and Michael Dattilo. She was also survived by a grand daughter-in-law, Kathy Dattilo of Milford, a former daughter-in-law, Joan Dattilo King (Jack) of Sebastian, FL, many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as some very special people in her life, Patty Scaranuzzo, Mary Armstrong, Michael Powers, Suzanne Tatta, Sondra Levy and Suzanne Cooney. Besides her parents and husband, she was pre-deceased by a grandson, Keith Dattilo and two sisters and their husbands, Marie Corato (Peter) and Helen Gould (Bill).
Marion was very lucky to have so many wonderful people in her life. Her family would like to recognize some of those who gave special love and care to her in her later years. They want to first offer a heartfelt thank you to her private caregivers at the Willows, Ann Brady Ingrid Arokium and Shiela O'Toole, also the entire healthcare staff and administration at the Willows and especially the residents, "Her Willow Family" whom she dearly loved. Finally, they would like to offer a sincere appreciation to Father Robert Morgewicz for his spiritual guidance and weekly visits.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Parish Church of St. Aedan and St. Brendan on Fountain St. in New Haven at 11 am. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Calling hours will be by invitation only. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements. Please visit Marion's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Aedan and St. Brendan Parish, 112 Fountain St., New Haven, 06515 or The Willows Center, Att: Recreation Dept. Terry Duda, 225 Amity Rd., Woodbridge, 06525. Please make checks payable to Residents Council Fund.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.