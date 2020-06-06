When I was a kid Marion Dattilo made me grilled cheese sandwiches when I went to her house to play with Sallyann. I have known the family since first grade. A few years ago when I was arranging a reunion for St Brendan's School first graduating class Mrs Dattilo saw the announcement in the New Haven Register! She told Sally and we were reunited at the reunion. Mrs Dattilo was always stylishly dressed and knew who she was... a very special woman. So sorry for your loss. Love, Suzanne

Suzanne Cooney

Friend