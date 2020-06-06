Marion Dattilo
1923 - 2020
Dattilo, Marion
Marion Giannotti Dattilo, 96, of New Haven, passed away peacefully at The Willows Center, Woodbridge on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Salvatore Michael Dattilo. She was born in New Haven on September 29, 1923 to the late John and Margaret Carrano Giannotti. Marion was a communicant and very active in the Parish and School community of St. Brendan. She is survived by a son John A. (Stacey Daniels) Dattilo of Fort Meyers, FL, a daughter, Sallyann Dattilo Katz, (David) of New Haven, three great grandchildren, John, Haley and Michael Dattilo. She was also survived by a grand daughter-in-law, Kathy Dattilo of Milford, a former daughter-in-law, Joan Dattilo King (Jack) of Sebastian, FL, many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as some very special people in her life, Patty Scaranuzzo, Mary Armstrong, Michael Powers, Suzanne Tatta, Sondra Levy and Suzanne Cooney. Besides her parents and husband, she was pre-deceased by a grandson, Keith Dattilo and two sisters and their husbands, Marie Corato (Peter) and Helen Gould (Bill).
Marion was very lucky to have so many wonderful people in her life. Her family would like to recognize some of those who gave special love and care to her in her later years. They want to first offer a heartfelt thank you to her private caregivers at the Willows, Ann Brady Ingrid Arokium and Shiela O'Toole, also the entire healthcare staff and administration at the Willows and especially the residents, "Her Willow Family" whom she dearly loved. Finally, they would like to offer a sincere appreciation to Father Robert Morgewicz for his spiritual guidance and weekly visits.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Parish Church of St. Aedan and St. Brendan on Fountain St. in New Haven at 11 am. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. Calling hours will be by invitation only. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements. Please visit Marion's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Aedan and St. Brendan Parish, 112 Fountain St., New Haven, 06515 or The Willows Center, Att: Recreation Dept. Terry Duda, 225 Amity Rd., Woodbridge, 06525. Please make checks payable to Residents Council Fund.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Parish Church of St. Aedan and St. Brendan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
June 5, 2020
When I was a kid Marion Dattilo made me grilled cheese sandwiches when I went to her house to play with Sallyann. I have known the family since first grade. A few years ago when I was arranging a reunion for St Brendan's School first graduating class Mrs Dattilo saw the announcement in the New Haven Register! She told Sally and we were reunited at the reunion. Mrs Dattilo was always stylishly dressed and knew who she was... a very special woman. So sorry for your loss. Love, Suzanne
Suzanne Cooney
Friend
June 5, 2020
Johnny and Sally, I am truly sorry for your loss. To Aunt Mar, thank you for welcoming me into your home every Sunday telling me funny stories to make me laugh. I appreciate your love and kindness and will remember you fondly. Once again, the sisters are back together again and they are looking down and watching over us. Love Kimmy
Kim McNamara
Family
June 5, 2020
From your overprotective daughter and patient and loyal son in law you know we loved you,we showed you everyday. Rest in peace. Call us if you need anything
David and sallyann Katz
Family
June 5, 2020
Sallyann and John Im so sorry for the loss of your Mom. The memories of Aunt Marion at the Willows, and especially those of when we were together at Christmas and during the summers at my parents house, will carry me through this sorrowful time. Auntie Marion will always be in my heart, and I take comfort in knowing shes in heaven with her loved ones.❤
Pattie Scaranuzzo
Family
June 4, 2020
Loving mother, grandmother & great grandmother, go rest in peace. Go meet your loving husband your sisters and your parents.
John Dattilo
Son
