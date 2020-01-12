Home

IN LOVING MEMORY Marion Del Vecchio January 2019 Mom, it has now been eleven years since you passed from our lives but certainly not our hearts. During the recent holiday season, we reminisced about the wonderful dinners and family gatherings you and Dad had provided for us. We miss you & Dad and also your beloved grandson Pat, and we continue to celebrate your lives and traditions. Please continue to watch over the family and you, Dad and Pat will forever be in our hearts, prayers and memories. Your Loving Family
Published in New Haven Register on Jan. 12, 2020
