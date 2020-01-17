|
Knudsen, Marion E.
Marion E. Knudsen, age 84, of Clinton, died peacefully in her home on January 14th. She was born in West Haven to the late William Edward and Marion Healey Pfaff and was the wife of 61 years to Thomas E. Knudsen who passed away in November 2019.
Marion is survived by six sons: Thomas (Catherine) of Orange, David (Michelle) of Westbrook, Paul (Debra) of Clinton, James (Beth) of Niantic, Michael (Amy) of Clinton and John of East Haven. Fourteen Grandchildren: Laura, Paul, Tommy, Matt, Christine, Emma, Sara, Tim, Eric, Jack, Rachel, Alex, Caroline, Jenna and two Great Grandchildren, Avery and Bennett.
She was predeceased by her brother, William Pfaff and sister Jean Esslinger.
Marion loved working and especially during retirement years, continuing to work into her 80's. She especially loved working with friends at the Gourmet Chef in Clinton. Her colleagues there were truly special to her and she always kept in touch with them along with her card playing bridge partners and many others. Above all Marion was a devoted wife and loving mother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 21st at St. Mary's Church of the Visitation, 54 Grove St. from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Church Hall, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., then burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton. Please visit the Swan Funeral Home website, www.swanfuneralhomeclinton.com, to leave an online condolence.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 19, 2020