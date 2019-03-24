DePalma, Marion Elizabeth (Irwin)

Marion Elizabeth (Irwin) DePalma, 99, of Hamden, CT, passed away Dec 5, 2018. She was born April 24, 1919 in Bridgeport, CT to Irene (Harder) and David Shepard Irwin, the eldest of 4 siblings, all of whom predeceased her. Marion grew up in Hamden, CT, attending local schools and graduating from New Haven Commercial High School in 1937. Marion married Albert A. DePalma July 17, 1941. (Al passed in 1996.) Marion and Al built their home on Whitney Ave in Hamden in 1957 where they lived all their lives. As a member of Mt Carmel Congregation Church in Hamden she sang in the choir, was a Deaconess, a member of Shirts and Skirts, a crafter and thrift store helper. Marion was active in Mother's Club, Friday Night Club, and Alumni Club. She loved to bake, filling her home with the heavenly scents of toll-house cookies, pies, cakes and breads. Marion played the piano by ear, loved to play cards, and socialize. She was secretary to Dr. Allan Hutchinson, VP at the University of New Haven, retiring in 1985. She planned the Alumni trips abroad, and enjoyed traveling on those trips with her husband. Marion was always looking out for others. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary. She watched "Jeopardy" daily and woe to those who called between 7:00-7:30 p.m. She was a fan of Dancing with the Stars, and went on many field trips to musicals and theater events. She was a voracious reader and always had at least five books out of the library at once. She went to exercise class twice a week up to a month before she died.

Marion leaves her daughter, Alexis (DePalma) Quigley of Maui, Hawaii, and son Robert (Laura Schlaikjer) of Leyden, MA; three grandchildren: Ocean Quigley (Roxanne Andersen) of Oakland, CA; India Fratus (Giuseppe) of Montague, CA;

and Dylan DePalma of Leyden, MA; and four great-grandchildren: Alexandria and Alden Quigley; Giacomo and Andrea Fratus. Her nieces, Karen (Fred) Gravino, and Cynthia Campbell cared for her lovingly in her last few weeks. A memorial service was held December 10th, with interment in the spring. Memorial gifts may be made to Mt Carmel Congregational Church, 3284 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 24, 2019