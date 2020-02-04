|
Wolanic, Marion G.
Marion G. Wolanic, passed away January 31, 2019 at her home in Hamden, CT. She was born on September 2, 1922 in Fair Haven and was the daughter of Grace Confrey Brunt and Eugene Confrey. Marion was predeceased by her husband John Wolanic, her son John R. Wolanic, and brothers Richard Confrey and Robert Confrey. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Susan Wolanic, granddaughter Tanya Bovée and her husband Robert, and her two great grandchildren Jack and Max. Marion lived an extraordinary life. She walked a mile to attend grammar school and graduated in a class of seven kids. Marion's first job was at Woolworth's making 32¢ an hour. She married at 18. She worked in a factory during WWII. Marion had her son at 23 and ran a turkey farm with her husband. She traveled the world with her husband, going to countries like Kenya, Korea, Japan, Germany, Russia, China, Greece, Turkey, France, Greenland, Romania, Bulgaria, Italy, and Morocco. She took up genealogy and traced her family back to Franklin Pierce and traveled to Ireland with her brother and his wife to research their family history. She started nannying in her 60s and loved her extended family. She took up golf in her 70s and went on many trips to St. Thomas with her cousins Elinor Gancarz and Marilyn Carter. She was an amazing person who will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held in the Monahan, Cox, Smith & Crimmins Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven Saturday morning at 10:30. Relatives and friends may visit with Marion's family from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Interfaith Volunteer Care Givers, 30 Gilles Road, Hamden, CT 06517. Share a memory and sign Marion's guest book online at
www.mcscfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 5, 2020