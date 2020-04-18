|
Finn, Marion H.
Marion Helen Coppola Finn, 96, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack Finn. She was born in New Haven on December 3, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Amelia (Nellie) Squelia Coppola. Mother of Jack Finn and his wife Kathy; Rhonda Laudano and her husband Anthony; Kathleen Maguschak and the late Linda Cuomo. Sister of Molly Pomarico. Marion was blessed with nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Marion worked at Southern Connecticut State University for many years. She lived in Oronoque Village in Stratford, Connecticut for twenty-five years. During her time there, she enjoyed playing Mahjong, socializing with her girlfriends, and taking day trips to the casino. Her favorite thing to do was spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed playing poker with her family and was an avid traveler. Marion and her daughter, Rhonda shared a special bond together. Marion loved going on lunch dates with her granddaughter, Kelsey and spent many Sundays with her grandson, Anthony. Marion looked forward to the holidays, where her entire family would get together. Marion was a strong willed, kindhearted, and generous person. She made friends wherever she went. Her smile was kind and warm. She touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. There are not enough words to describe how amazing Marion was.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020