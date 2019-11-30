|
Martone, Marion (Tinari)
Marion (Tinari) Martone, 77, of East Haven, passed away November 29, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born April 21, 1942 in East Haven to the late Salvatore and Anna (Arcucci) Tinari. Marion is survived by her loving husband of over 54 years, Angelo Martone Jr. and two sons: Angelo Martone (Amy) of Ramsey, NJ and Donald Martone of East Haven. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Justin and Carly Martone, brother, Robert "Tippy" Tinari of East Haven, sisters, Shirley Tinari of East Haven and Linda Cusack (Dan) of North Carolina.
Marion was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and arts and crafts. She was a devout Christian who selflessly helped people in need. She was an avid sports fan who followed UCONN Woman's Basketball, the NY Yankees and most all, Marion enjoyed hosting family gatherings and keeping family traditions alive.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven with Committal to follow at East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019