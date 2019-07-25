McGowan, Marion Neville

Mrs. Marion Neville McGowan, 99, of Ansonia entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 21st in the Shady Knoll Rehab Center. She is the widow of Thomas D. Neville and William McGowan. Born in Ansonia on May 10, 1920 daughter of the late Richard and Marion (Sullivan) Warren. A communicant of the Church of the Assumption, Graduate of the Ansonia High School class of 1938, loved her trips to Cape Cod, was an avid knitter and retired as office manager for the Weihmann Bros. Manufacturing Co. Survivors are daughter Maureen (Dr. Kenneth) Schwartz of Milford sons William (Madlyn) McGowan of Seymour and Brian (Darlene) McGowan of Seymour; five grandchildren Dr. Audrey (Dr. Ramin) Tolouian Jessica (Ben) Case Tam ( Charles) Rowe Erin McGowan and Meghan McGowan; six great-grandchildren Cooper, Kiely, Sullivan, Kenzie, Billy, and Ryan. She was predeceased by her sister Virginia Collins and brother Richard Warren. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 29, from 4-7 p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia on Tuesday her funeral will leave at 9:00 to the Church of the Assumption for a mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery Ansonia. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Assumption School in care of the Funeral Home. Published in The New Haven Register on July 27, 2019