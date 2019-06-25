New Haven Register Obituaries
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish
731 Main Street
Branford, CT
View Map
Stanton, Marion
Marion J. Stanton of Branford, age 82, passed away peacefully at Connecticut Hospice surrounded by her loving family, on June 23, 2019. She was born in New Haven, CT, and was the daughter of the late John and Josephine Parillo of East Haven. She graduated from East Haven High School as class valedictorian and cheerleading captain. Marion spent her career at Yale University, retiring as Administrative Assistant to the Director of Personnel Services. For many years she volunteered for the Connecticut Special Olympics and was an avid reader. She was a supporter of the arts and a lover of music. Marion was a faithful communicant of St. Mary Church in Branford. The beloved mother of Debra (Brian) Falvey of North Branford and Cheryl (Michael) Barone of Branford; loving grandmother of Michael (Michelle) Perez of Clinton, Meredith and Caroline Falvey of North Branford, and loving great-grandmother to Jaxson Perez of Clinton. She leaves behind her beloved brothers, John "Jack" (Diane) Parillo of East Haven, and David (Cecelia) Parillo of Middlefield. She was predeceased by her former husband, William H. Stanton.
Her funeral cortege will leave the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Saturday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford, at 10:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the funeral from 8:30 - 9:30 at the funeral home. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 26, 2019
