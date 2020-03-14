|
Marion (Vece) Winkelman, age 85, passed away peacefully at Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut on March 10, 2020. Happily married for 48 years, Marion was the wife of the late John H. Winkelman. Marion was born in New Haven, Connecticut on January 16, 1935. She earned a Bachelor's degree in history, with high honors, from Albertus Magnus College in 1956 and a Master's degree in education from Southern Connecticut State University in 1961. Marion taught history at Cheshire High School from 1956 to 1961. She was the recipient of a grant from Yale University to study Asian history at the University of Colorado. This is where Marion met her beloved husband. Together, Marion and John had four children. John was the recipient of a Ford Foundation grant which took the young family to Taipei, Taiwan from 1969 to 1970 and Kyoto, Japan from 1970 to 1971. Upon returning to the United States, Marion settled, with her family, in Geneseo, New York. Marion taught history at Wayland High School in Wayland, New York from 1976 to 1985. Once their children were grown, Marion and John returned to New Haven where Marion served as a caregiver to her mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Vece, until Elizabeth's passing in 1994. Marion and John traveled extensively in Europe and enjoyed the many blessings their life together offered them. Marion leaves behind four children and nine grandchildren. Marion was the beloved mother of John (Sandra) Winkelman of Southbury, CT, Heidi Earle of Guilford, CT, Jacqueline (Gary) Swanson of Watertown, CT, and Daniel (Ketmala) Winkelman of West Chester, PA. She was the also the beloved grandmother of Jack and Emma Winkelman, Jacob, Julia, and Michael Earle, Ellen and Tara Swanson, and Ethan and Lila Winkelman. Marion will be remembered for the love she had for her family and dear friends, her charisma and excellence in conversation, and her bright outlook on the many bounties our precious lives offer. Rest in peace sweet Mom. You will live on in the hearts and spirits of the people you leave behind. Memorial contributions may be made online or mailed to Music Haven, 315 Peck Street, Box A10, New Haven, CT 06513 or Albertus Magnus College, 700 Prospect Street, New Haven 06511. An announcement of a Celebration of Life Ceremony will follow at a later date. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
