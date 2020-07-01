Siervo, Marites
Marites Siervo, 58, of Hamden, passed away on June 27, 2020 at the Hospital of St. Raphael after a short illness. Born in Pasay City, Philippines on October 27, 1961 to Flordeliza Bautista Torreda Roston and the late Balbino Torreda. Marites was the beloved wife of 28 years to Jesus Siervo of Hamden. She was a teacher in the Philippines for 8 years before moving to Hamden 30 years ago. Marites continued her teaching career in New Haven, where she taught chemistry, science, and math in the high school for over 20 years. She was a secretary for PAAC and enjoyed singing, dancing, and cooking for others. Always the life of the party and a selfless individual, Marites was loved by everyone who knew her.
Besides her husband and mother, Marites will be remembered by her sons, Jemar and Jebrell Siervo; her daughter, Jessica Marie Siervo; her siblings, Lolita Barbara, Nenita Torreda, and Reynaldo (Sandra) Torreda. Predeceased by her brother-in-law, Joseph Barbara, and stepfather, Victor Roston.
Friends may visit with Marites' family on Sunday, July 5th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday morning at 11:00 a.m. in Christ the Bread of Life Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church, 321 Circular Ave., Hamden. Burial will be private. To send a condolence to the family, please see www.beecherandbennett.com
.