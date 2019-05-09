Braccidiferro, Marjorie

Marjorie Drago Braccidiferro, 91, of Hamden, died May 7, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the widow of Ralph N. Braccidiferro. Marjorie was born in New Haven, Oct. 11, 1927, the daughter of the late Adolphus and Louise Drago and resided in Hamden most of her life.

In her early life she worked at the A C Gilbert Toy Co. and enjoyed bus trips to Ladera Lodge, PA and spending time with her family. She is survived by sons Neil (Karen) Braccidiferro of W. Hartford and Andrew Braccidiferro of Milford, a daughter, Mrs. Ed (Nancy) Kanner of Acworth, GA, siblings, Joyce Jordan of Meriden and William (Dottie) Drago of Hamden, grandchildren, Nia Braccidiferro, Derek (Lauren) Kamal and Steve (Mandy) Kamal and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral Tuesday at 10:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at Blessed Sacrament Church at 11 0'clock. Interment in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday morning from 9:15 to 10:15. Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019