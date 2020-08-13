1/1
Marjorie C. Decusati
1929 - 2020
DECUSATI, MARJORIE C.
Marjorie Carol DeCusati, 91, died peacefully in Alpharetta, GA on August 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Albert William DeCusati who predeceased her on August 8, 2015. Marjorie was born in New Haven, CT on January 27, 1929, the daughter of Steven and Anna Kowalczyk. She resided with her family in West Haven and North Haven, CT as well as Indialantic, FL before moving to the Atlanta area to be closer to her children. Marjorie worked as a bookkeeper for several companies including Visiting Nurses and Connecticut Limousine. In retirement, she enjoyed staying up with all the latest fashions, working part time and modeling for a clothing boutique. She was devoted to her family, especially noted for her Sunday dinners, and leaves behind two sons, William (Marilyn) of Cumming, GA and Albert (Jill) of Alpharetta, GA. She was the proud grandmother of Justin (Shelby) DeCusati, Tatiana (Mike) Gentile, Anna Leira DeCusati (her "hero worker") and great-grandmother of Everley Skye, Walker and Maverick. Marjorie was predeceased by three brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Gaiolini Rauschenbach of Fort Pierce, FL and many loving nieces and nephews. Cremation services are being handled by McDonald & Son Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. A service in celebration of Marjorie's life will be scheduled at a later date at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue with interment at All Saints Cemetery.www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
