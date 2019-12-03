|
Connors, Marjorie
Marjorie "Marge" Connors, 80, a resident of Guilford and formerly of Hillsdale, NJ passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019, at CT Hospice. She was born on January 29, 1939, in Hoboken, NJ to Angelo and Margaret (Schliessler) Zaccone. Born and raised in New Jersey, Marge worked for 30 years in the human resource department of Lehn and Fink, Inc. She met many lifelong friends and enjoyed her job immensely. Marge and Jay moved to Guilford in 2000. She loved her time there including entertaining, walking to Town, weekly coffee talks with friends, swimming laps and trips to Ashley's for a coffee oreo cone. Her vibrant positive personality will be missed by her friends at RollWood. She will be remembered as a wife, friend, confidant, mother, sister, and Grammy to all. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren at their sporting events, shopping or hosting sleepovers. Her kitchen table was always full and open for a quick conversation or a bowl of pasta. She loved family vacations to Cape Cod, Georgia, the Caribbean as well as her trips to Europe with her friends. Marge is survived by her two loving and devoted children, Keri Wofford (William) of Rome, GA and Sean Connors (Maria) of Madison along with six grandchildren who she adored: William Wofford, James Wofford, Morgan Connors, Padraic Connors, Reilly Connors, and Maeve Connors. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Joseph Weiss of Cliffside Park, NJ. Marge was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James Connors (2007) and sister, Barbara Weiss.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in St. George Catholic Church, 33 Whitfield Street, Guilford, CT 06437. Burial will be private. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Avenue, East Haven, CT. Donations may be made to the CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 in memory of Marjorie Connors.
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019