McQueary, MARJORIE E.
Marjorie E. Graumlich McQueary, 97, of Northford, CT, formerly of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully recently at her daughter's home in Northford, CT with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Mason Franklin McQueary. Marjorie was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 8, 1922 and was the daughter of the late Elza Lorin Graumlich and Myrtle Marie Terry. She earned a bachelor's degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Marjorie became a member of Chapter E P.E.O. Sisterhood on June 6, 1944, was Ohio State President in 1979-1980, and continued being active in Connecticut. She was a member of St. Paul's Methodist Church and served as Treasurer for 30 years. Foremost, she loved her family and was very proud of each of them. Marjorie and Frank enjoyed traveling; they visited all 50 states as well as Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and attended 20 Elderhostel programs. Mother of Patricia L. Kenning (Steve); Robert T. McQueary (Patricia); and the late James F. McQueary(Jody). She had 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and was predeceased by her brothers.
The burial service will be private and a memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church Foundation, 1201 Madison Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43604 or the P.E.O. PCE Scholarship Fund, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 503. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020