Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Orange, CT
Marjorie Ernestine (Heinrich) Manfreda

Marjorie Ernestine (Heinrich) Manfreda Obituary
Manfreda, Marjorie Ernestine (Heinrich)
Marjorie Ernestine (Heinrich) Manfreda of Orange, CT passed away on June 15, 2019. Marjorie was the wife of the late John B. Manfreda and is survived by family members Dorothy Manfreda of Winsted CT, Susan and Michael Hanlon of Sherborn, MA, Edward Manfreda of Boca Raton, FL and Nancy and Jim DeLuca of Mason, Ohio. She leaves behind six grandchildren.
Marjorie grew up in West Haven, CT and attended West Haven High School where she met John Manfreda. They raised their four children in Orange, CT where they lived for almost 60 years.
A service will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Orange, CT at 12:00 on Saturday, August 24th. Burial to follow at the Orange Center Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019
