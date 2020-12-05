Esdaile, Marjorie
Marjorie Ellen Esdaile, 88, of New Haven, CT, departed this life Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 22, 1932 to Lawrence Gomez, Sr. and Agnes Mary Lopes.
A walk-through visitation will take place Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church, 782 Orchard St., New Haven, CT 06511. A celebration will be private. Interment will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Hamden Plains Cemetery, Hamden. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the Marjorie E. Esdaile Nursing Scholarship Fund by visiting, www.tpfct.org
. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Esdaile family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com