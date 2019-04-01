Hankin, Marjorie

A devoted wife, a loving mom and grammy, and a scientist with a poet's soul, Marjorie Ellen Feldman Hankin passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. She was born on April 27, 1929 in Queens, New York to Louis and Lillian (Rosenberg) Feldman, attended Simmons College in Boston, and lived most of her life in New Haven, CT. Margie was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Richard Feldman, and her husband, Harold Hankin, with whom she shared a deep and steadfast love for 65 years. Margie is survived by her son, Eric (Gaiho) Hankin of Nagoya, Japan, her daughter, Pamela (Mark) Carver of Nashville, TN, and her cherished grandchildren, Allie, Phoebe, Lilly, Louie, and Emily.

What people noticed most about Margie was her sweet, sweet heart. To know her was to love her. She was the kindest and gentlest person who also had a quick wit and ever-present sense of humor. Her one liners, puns, and zingers could break up a room, and her wholehearted, eyes-closed belly laugh caused everyone around her to join in. Margie loved music, and her enthusiastic singing, especially to Broadway tunes, brought smiles to all within earshot.

Margie taught every level and nearly every subject in the fields of math, science, and English in schools where she was adored by her students and fellow teachers. Even at age 89, she surprised everyone with her ability to solve complex algebra problems and to recite Shakespearean soliloquys.

Margie was also a talented poet. She loved to write about beloved authors and in one poem had Dostoevsky swirl out of a cloud of dust into her room for a chat. She loved to write about current events, including a whole series of passionate poems about the Watergate scandal. And she loved to write about nature.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the