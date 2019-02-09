New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Mirto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie L. Mirto


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie L. Mirto Obituary
Mirto, Marjorie L.
In New Haven, February 8, 2019, Marjorie L. Mirto, 64, of Hamden. Beloved wife of Joseph N. Mirto, Jr. Loving mother of Nicholas J. Mirto and Aimee E. Mirto both of Hamden, sister of Donald Lorusso of East Haddam, Michael Lorusso of Southington, Janet Campion of North Haven and Laurel Wrynn of S. Windsor. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Marjorie was born in New Haven on March 19, 1954, daughter of the late Donald and Jean Brady Lorusso. She was an insurance agent for 30 years at Travelers Insurance. Mrs. Mirto was a Girl Scout leader for 40 years, a coach for Hamden Pop Warner Cheerleading, a CCD teacher at St. Aedan Church, a member of Big Brother, Big Sister's, an avid NY Yankees fan and President of the Reggie Jackson Fan Club. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Church. Calling hours are Monday from 4 - 7 p.m. To leave a online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
Download Now