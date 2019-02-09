|
Mirto, Marjorie L.
In New Haven, February 8, 2019, Marjorie L. Mirto, 64, of Hamden. Beloved wife of Joseph N. Mirto, Jr. Loving mother of Nicholas J. Mirto and Aimee E. Mirto both of Hamden, sister of Donald Lorusso of East Haddam, Michael Lorusso of Southington, Janet Campion of North Haven and Laurel Wrynn of S. Windsor. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Marjorie was born in New Haven on March 19, 1954, daughter of the late Donald and Jean Brady Lorusso. She was an insurance agent for 30 years at Travelers Insurance. Mrs. Mirto was a Girl Scout leader for 40 years, a coach for Hamden Pop Warner Cheerleading, a CCD teacher at St. Aedan Church, a member of Big Brother, Big Sister's, an avid NY Yankees fan and President of the Reggie Jackson Fan Club. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Church. Calling hours are Monday from 4 - 7 p.m. To leave a online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2019