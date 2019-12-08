|
Lehman, Marjorie
Marjorie (Missy) Lehman passed on Sunday, December 9th surrounded by her loved ones after a long battle with breast cancer. Missy grew up in Bridgeport, CT, then graduated from Catherine Gibbs business school and was a longtime resident of Milford, CT. Survived by loving partner David Luciani and stepdaughter Heather Rose Barron, brother Jonathan (Jeanne M) Lehman of Seymour, CT and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her loving friend and longtime business partner Tom Yuditski, Attorney at Law, and her coworkers, her yoga and exercise communities, and her friends that she holds dear. Missy was an avid reader, enjoyed Broadway, and loved the beach. She was predeceased by parents Roger and Rhoda Bonoff Lehman of Bridgeport and brother David (Rosemary) Lehman of Easton, CT. The family wishes to thank the caring efforts of her teams at Smilow and Connecticut Hospice.
Donations can be sent to: Congregation Mishkan Israel http://cmihamden.org/who-we-are/giving/ 785 Ridge Road, Hamden, CT 06517, the Smilow Cancer Center https://www.yalecancercenter.org/gifts/ 35 Park Street, New Haven, CT 06511, or to Connecticut Hospice https://www.hospice.com/donate/
100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Mishkan Israel Cemetery, Whalley Ave., New Haven Tuesday morning at 11:00. To sign the online guestbook please visit wellerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 9, 2019