Zukunft, Marjorie M.

Passed away peacefully on August 11 in Morehead City, NC. She raised her family in North Branford and worked in North Branford schools.

She is survived by her daughter and husband Karen Z. and James McGuiness of Morehead City, NC, her son Paul Zukunft and wife Fran Deninno of Honolulu, HI and son and wife Erich and Nadine Zukunft of North Branford. Surviving grandchildren are Christine McGuiness of GA, Megan M. Theiling of NC, Heidi Z. Diliberto of AL, Erika Z. Law of AL, Ellen McGuiness of MD, Nastassia Z. Paulson of CT, Brett Zukunft of CA, and Spencer Zukunft of CT as well as 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Zukunft, parents Fred and Alexandra Menzies, and grandson Jered Zukunft.

Burial in Beaverdale Memorial Gardens with a memorial service at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store