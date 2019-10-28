|
Massaro, Marjorie
Marjorie Massaro, 85 of East Haven passed away October 25, 2019. She was born October 24, 1934 in New Haven to Sydney and Vivienne (Savage) Applebaum. Marjorie is survived by her three loving children: John Massaro of New Haven, Marge Amarone of East Haven, Michele Massaro of East Haven along with eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a sister, Joan Graham of North Haven. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Kenneth Massaro and step-father, Kenneth Vivian.
Our mom, Marjorie, was a very kind and soft spoken woman with nothing but love in her heart. She will be remembered by everyone with fond memories; she has been blessed for 85 years.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven. Burial will be private. Cremation services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. The Massaro family would like to "Thank" everyone at the Grimes Center in New Haven for their kind and compassionate care over the last five years.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 29, 2019