Burgess, Marjorie S.
Marjorie S. Burgess, 85, of Madison, formerly of Milford, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020. Marjorie was born in Stamford, CT on August 29, 1934; daughter of the late Patrick and Brigid Stanton. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Stamford, CT.
Marjorie was a passionate reader and an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed dining out, shopping, going to museums, going to the theatre, traveling abroad, and wintering in Florida with her daughter and son-in-law. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved aqua aerobics at Milford Academy and the friends she met there.
She was a member of the Milford Garden Club, St. Gabriel's Rosary Society and was a Milford resident for 53 years before moving to Madison. Marjorie lived a rich and full life. Her family was her greatest accomplishment.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Frank P. Hughes and Wesley R. Burgess; her sister Mary Loh, and her brother Terry Stanton.
Marjorie is lovingly remembered by her children, Lisa Arpaia (Russell) of Woodbridge, CT, Carolyn Hughes of Middletown, CT, Robert Hughes of Guilford, CT, Scott Hughes of Shelton, CT, and Douglas Hughes of Guilford, CT and her daughter-in-law Jennifer ughes of Madison, CT. She had 11 grandchildren and 3 great-randchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Przewlocki of Southbury, CT and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church (St. Raphael Parish), 26 Broadway, Milford, CT. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. For further details and to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 16, 2020