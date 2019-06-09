Salzano, Marjorie

Marjorie Botte Salzano, 88, formerly of Hamden, died at Conn. Hospice, Branford, June 9, 2019. She was the loving wife of Richard P. Salzano. Marjorie was born in New Haven, May 8, 1931, the daughter of Joseph and Katherine Botte and resided in Hamden most of her life where she was a longtime communicant of St. Ann's Church. She was involved in banking for 30 years prior to retiring and then became a lunch aide in the Hamden School System. She enjoyed cooking, baking and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Richard (Barbara) Salzano MD of Guilford and 2 granddaughters, Leah and Ava Salzano. She was predeceased by sisters, Marie Townsend and Gloria Ricardo. Funeral Wednesday at 9:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10 o'clock. Interment in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven; friends may call Wednesday morning from 8 to 9:15. Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Hospital Development Fund, 130 Division St., Derby, CT 06418 Published in The New Haven Register on June 10, 2019