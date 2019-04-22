Spence, Marjorie

Marjorie W. (Traub) Spence, 90, of Wallingford, formerly of Milford, wife of Bernard L. Spence, passed away April 21, 2019, at Masonicare. She was born in Yonkers, NY on September 11, 1928, the daughter of the late Gerald and Marjorie (Whitney) Traub. She graduated from Gorton High School in Yonkers and from Edgewood Park College in Briarcliff Manor, New York. She is a member of the First Church of Christ in Milford, the Milford Senior Center, YMCA, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. In addition to her husband, Bernard, she is survived by two sons, David Lathrop Spence and his wife, Lois, of Monroe, and Bernard Livingston Spence of Billerica, MA; her grandchildren, David Lang Spence and his wife, Shannon, of Beacon Falls; Benjamin L. Spence and Zachary A. Spence of Billerica, MA; her great-grandchildren, Madelyn W. Worob of Milford, NJ, and Holly C. Spence and Theodore B. Spence of Beacon Falls.

Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the First Church of Christ, 18 West Main St., Milford. Interment will be at private at Maple Shade Cemetery, Ridgefield. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 23, 2019