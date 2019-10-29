New Haven Register Obituaries
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
B'nai Jacob Memorial Park
200 Wintergreen Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
at the family's home in Hamden
Hamden, CT
View Map
Sydney, Marjorie
Marjorie Ruth Thalberg Dimenstein Sydney (85), died at her home on October 28,2019. She was born in New Haven to the late Pauline and Arnold Thalberg. She leaves her two daughters Marcie Dimenstein of Hamden and Beth Dimenstein of Supply NC. She had 2 grandchildren whom she adored: Adam (Olivia) and Jenna (Jeff). She also leaves a great-grandson who she met online, Jack Ezekial. Predeceased by her son-in-law Jerry. A brother Kenneth (Sheila). She was predeceased by both of her husband's Morton Dimenstein, and Irwin Sydney. She leaves many friends, particularly Sandy, Millie and Jim. She enjoyed traveling, particularly cruises. As she wrote in her memory book: "The spirit lives only in the memories of others."
Funeral Services will be held at The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven, CT on Thursday afternoon October 31, at 2:00 p.m. with Interment services to follow at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven, Shiva will be Observed at the family's home in Hamden following the service until 7 pm. Friday and Saturday 1-6 p.m. Sunday1-5 p.m. Donations can be sent to Tower One. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit:www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2019
